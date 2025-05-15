Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $37,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.