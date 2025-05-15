Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 195.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Owens Corning by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:OC opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Owens Corning Company Profile



Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

