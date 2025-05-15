Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 93,741 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,741 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,034,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,124,000 after buying an additional 168,602 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $168.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $113.65 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This trade represents a 43.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.