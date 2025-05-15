Point72 Italy S.r.l. Invests $1.80 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. ASML comprises about 1.0% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $768.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $681.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $702.88. The stock has a market cap of $302.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

