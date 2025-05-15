Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39,786 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $180,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tesla by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 299,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 476,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $192,645,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $16,649,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,000. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,623 shares of company stock valued at $115,600,501 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $347.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

