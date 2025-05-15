Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $146,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. NFC Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 56,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Essent Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $106,744.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,199,031.54. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,467. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $299,591. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

