Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 626,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250,626 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $54,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,331,000 after purchasing an additional 291,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,281,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after buying an additional 316,754 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,616,000 after buying an additional 269,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,996,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,503 shares of company stock worth $1,027,931 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The company had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

