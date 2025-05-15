Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 35,313 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,313 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.15% of MercadoLibre worth $128,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $565,306,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,051,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,521.33.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.9%

MELI opened at $2,564.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,992.37. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,550.00 and a one year high of $2,564.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.