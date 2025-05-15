Prana Capital Management LP Has $23.58 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,353 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 1.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 15,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1,303.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 766,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $212.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.