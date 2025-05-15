698,988 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 698,988 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,588,000. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

