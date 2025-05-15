Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,302 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $195,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,636. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,621. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,056 shares of company stock valued at $14,421,814. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,029.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $853.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $971.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

