Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,552 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.86% of Arch Capital Group worth $298,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,392,092. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.8%

ACGL stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.