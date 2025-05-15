Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires Shares of 633,650 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 633,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,788 shares of company stock worth $9,028,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $92.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

