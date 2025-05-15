Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $78.63 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 993,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,625,000. Johnson Controls International comprises about 1.2% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned 0.15% of Johnson Controls International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $96.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,290 shares of company stock valued at $53,188,746 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

