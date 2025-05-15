Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $46.20 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Northern Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

