Prentice Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,978 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000. Boeing makes up about 8.8% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.60.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock opened at $204.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.80. The company has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $209.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

