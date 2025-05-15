ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $174,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $270.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.24 and its 200 day moving average is $269.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

