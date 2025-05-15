Private Capital Management LLC Sells 21,509 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Private Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,509 shares during the period. Synovus Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Synovus Financial worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

