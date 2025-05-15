NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 2,088 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $226.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.