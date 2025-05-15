Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes $590,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,681,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,267,000 after purchasing an additional 273,813 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,420. This represents a 49.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,684. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.08.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

