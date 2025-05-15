Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – May 12th

Rockwell Automation, Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in generating power from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric or geothermal. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to firms developing clean-energy technologies, operating renewable power facilities or supplying related equipment and services. These stocks allow investors to participate in the transition away from fossil fuels toward more sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,021. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $308.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $336.16. 853,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,870. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.57. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $365.88.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.21. 2,859,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,686. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.06. 2,284,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,316. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,993,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,602,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87.

