Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up about 0.9% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEHP. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,208,000. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,997,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 200,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 73,937 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares during the period.

DEHP opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $238.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.71.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

