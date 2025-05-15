Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys Shares of 389,190 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 389,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,055,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.13% of Dynatrace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,209,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.41.

Dynatrace Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of DT stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

