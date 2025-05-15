Prosight Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 12,113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,334 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare comprises about 7.6% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned 0.74% of Acadia Healthcare worth $27,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 713.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 97,235 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $14,097,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,490,000 after acquiring an additional 294,210 shares during the period.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

