4,809 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Prodigy Asset Management LLC

Prodigy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

