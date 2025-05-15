ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,396 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $257,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,065 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,685 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.