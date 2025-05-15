Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,933 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Intuit worth $244,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $652.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $618.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $182.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $714.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.53.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

