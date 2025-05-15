Progeny 3 Inc. Has $50.92 Million Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,906 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises about 4.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $50,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $113.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

