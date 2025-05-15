1,028 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Prodigy Asset Management LLC

Prodigy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Amgen comprises 0.2% of Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.23.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $262.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.04 and its 200-day moving average is $288.89. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.86%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.