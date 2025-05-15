Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.98. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $210.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,274 shares in the company, valued at $22,248,942.10. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

