Redwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $137,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,631,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $206.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

