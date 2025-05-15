Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,457.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,640.24. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $508,157.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,475.67. This represents a 14.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.80.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $241.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.19. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $249.65.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

