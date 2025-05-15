Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,934 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,162,000 after buying an additional 84,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NXST opened at $174.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day moving average is $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,563,262.73. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,409.75. The trade was a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

