International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $258.19 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.51. The stock has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

