Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 984 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Paychex by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.07 and its 200 day moving average is $145.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

