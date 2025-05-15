38,714 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after buying an additional 195,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

