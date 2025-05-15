Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Innoviva worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in Innoviva by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $20,966,989.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,658,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This represents a 17.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

