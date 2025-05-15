Redwood Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Relx by 1,290.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Relx by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RELX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

