Rip Road Capital Partners LP Buys New Stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Agrify accounts for about 1.7% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned about 4.40% of Agrify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agrify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Agrify Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $56.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 10.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

