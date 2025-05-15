Resolution Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570,490 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises 6.3% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $350,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,426,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,050,000 after acquiring an additional 696,343 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,310,000 after acquiring an additional 681,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 512,723 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.69.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EQR stock opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.73%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

