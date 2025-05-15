Redwood Investments LLC Grows Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CECO Environmental worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $7,334,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after buying an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,992.55. This trade represents a 0.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,248. This represents a 26.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.79 million, a PE ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

