Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $248.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.26 and a 200-day moving average of $253.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,958.40. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,156 shares of company stock worth $10,926,922 over the last 90 days.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.