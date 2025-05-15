Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,962,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,247,000 after buying an additional 72,715 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 11,848.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,623,000 after buying an additional 2,816,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avnet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $52,924,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVT

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.