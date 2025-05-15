Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.3% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 35,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 215,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $612.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.