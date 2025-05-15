PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Position Reduced by Rip Road Capital Partners LP

Rip Road Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. PROG makes up about 5.9% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned 0.40% of PROG worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PROG by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,937,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,646,000 after buying an additional 76,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 779,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,951,000 after acquiring an additional 209,805 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PROG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 562,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PROG by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Trading Down 0.1%

PRG stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.81.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $684.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRG. Loop Capital lowered their price target on PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In related news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 10,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,150 shares of company stock valued at $852,692 in the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

