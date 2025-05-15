Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 23,870 Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,870 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF makes up about 1.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DYLD opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

