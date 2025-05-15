Rivermont Capital Management LP Purchases 130,372 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Rivermont Capital Management LP boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,372 shares during the quarter. News comprises approximately 6.4% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,952,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,227,000 after buying an additional 632,721 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of News by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 26,617,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in News by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,856 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in News by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,278 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,798,000 after purchasing an additional 234,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $28.27 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Report on NWSA

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.