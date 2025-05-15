Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 25,200 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

