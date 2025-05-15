Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.38.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.