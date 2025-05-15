CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 10.3% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.42% of CyberArk Software worth $61,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 878,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,651,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $203,375,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,339,000 after acquiring an additional 505,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $354.76 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.93 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.71.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

